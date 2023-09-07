"That 70s Show" star Danny Masterson has been sentenced 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Proceedings began with a motion by Masterson’s attorney for a new trial, which was quickly rejected by the judge. Masterson sat as his victims addressed the court. One of the women called the actor “pathetic and disturbed.” Another called him “a true coward and heartless monster.”

Niesha Trout said Masterson invited her to his house in 2003, where she says he drugged and raped her.

Another alleged victim, Chrissie Bixler, told Leah Rimini she was dating Masterson when he assaulted her.

“He chuckled and said, ‘I had sex with you last night,’ and I said ‘I was unconscious.’ He said, ‘yeah,’” Bixler said.

The jury deadlocked on Chrissie Bixler’s case, but Masterson was convicted on two counts of raping Niesha Trout and another woman.

All three women and Masterson were members of the Church of Scientology when the assaults occurred, and the women say the church ignored them when they reported the actor.

The Church of Scientology previously told Inside Edition that it has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct to law enforcement.

“Despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable,” an attorney for the women said Thursday.

Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips is said to be struggling Thursday. She has been by her husband’s side throughout the trials.

“Bijou Phillips has been with Danny Masterson by his side,” Variety’s chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister tells Inside Edition. “You see her in the hallway of the courtroom upstairs. She is waiting there every single day. She is walking into the courtroom holding his hand. This is not a partner who has taken a backseat.”

Phillips now faces the prospect of raising her daughter alone.