The Alex Murdaugh murder case is coming to the small screen.

Lifetime announced that it will air "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" over two nights on Oct.14 and 15th at 8 p.m.

This marks the network's 500th original movie.

In the role of the disgraced lawyer convicted of murdering his wife and son will be played by Bill Pullman, the actor best known for his work in films including "Spaceballs," "Lost Highway," "While You Were Sleeping" and "Independence Day."

The film will be part of the network's “Truly Unbelievable Movies,” a slate of seven new original movies that are all ripped from the headlines.

Viewers are also getting their first look at Pullman in the role of Murdaugh as well as a brief overview of the two-night movie event.

"For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state’s 14th circuit district. But behind all the power, black ties, and fancy dresses Alex had many secrets," reads the summary released by A&E Network, Lifetime's parent company.

The news of the film comes just after Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion with the South Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday demanding a new trial.

In that filing, Murdaugh's defense team alleges that their client received an unfair trial due to jury tampering by Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County Clerk of Court.

Hill denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Murdaugh and his lawyers continue to maintain that he is innocent and did not murder his wife and son.