A 5-year-old Florida boy picked up a handgun left on a table and accidentally fired it, shooting himself in the leg and injuring a 23-year-old man in the child's home, police said.

The boy and the man, who was hit in the hip, were rushed to hospitals and are recovering, authorities said.

Casselberry Police Department officers responded Monday to a duplex on Jackson Court after the victim and neighbors called 911.

"I just got shot. I need help. F**k, I just got shot, bro," the victim said, according to audio released by authorities. "I just got shot. Ahhhhhh! Me and the kid just got shot."

Officers arrested Keevon Lawson, 27, a visitor at the boy's home who had left his unsecured weapon on a table and then went to play video games with other adults in the duplex, police said in an arrest report filed in Seminole County criminal court.

Lawson was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing justice by tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Both charges are felonies.

Police said Lawson acknowledged he had hidden the gun after it went off because he "was afraid he was going to get into trouble," the arrest report alleges.

Lawson also said he was a convicted felon and told officers where they could find his handgun, which he'd hidden under an air conditioning unit at a neighboring business, the report claims.

Lawson is being held in lieu of $18,000 bail in Seminole County, according to sheriff's department records.

His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 24, and he has not entered a plea, court records stated. Lawson has no attorney of record.

Police did not say how many adults were in the home or whether the boy's parents were there.

An investigation is ongoing.