An 8-year-old boy is dead after his 10-year-old brother accidentally shot and killed him with a shotgun inside their Houston, Texas, home Monday, cops said, according to the New York Post.

A 13-year-old sibling, who was unarmed, was able to call police, who arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., the Post reported.

Once inside the apartment, cops said they found the 8-year-old victim, who was allegedly struck while his 10-year-old brother was handling a shotgun, according to KPRC.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the victim was dead on arrival.

Investigators believe all three siblings were alone at the time of the shooting, and that the minors were not enrolled in school because the family recently moved to Houston, the sheriff said, according to KPRC.

Investigators are looking into who owned the shotgun.

“We’ve talked in the past about the importance of safe storage, securing weapons, responsible gun ownership,” Gonzalez said at a press conference Monday. “This appears to be a tragic situation of what could happen when that doesn’t occur. Our condolences out to the family. They’re extremely devastated by what has occurred here this afternoon.”

Because the victim and the alleged shooter were minors their names have not been released to the public.

