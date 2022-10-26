Boy, 10, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Brother, 8, in Houston Home: Cops

Crime
Police car siren
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:13 PM PDT, October 26, 2022

Investigators believe all three siblings were alone at the time of the shooting, and that the minors were not enrolled in school at the time because the family recently moved to Houston, the sheriff said, according to KPRC.

An 8-year-old boy is dead after his 10-year-old brother accidentally shot and killed him with a shotgun inside their Houston, Texas, home Monday, cops said, according to the New York Post.

A 13-year-old sibling, who was unarmed, was able to call police, who arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., the Post reported.

Once inside the apartment, cops said they found the 8-year-old victim, who was allegedly struck while his 10-year-old brother was handling a shotgun, according to KPRC.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the victim was dead on arrival.

Investigators believe all three siblings were alone at the time of the shooting, and that the minors were not enrolled in school because the family recently moved to Houston, the sheriff said, according to KPRC.

Investigators are looking into who owned the shotgun.

“We’ve talked in the past about the importance of safe storage, securing weapons, responsible gun ownership,” Gonzalez said at a press conference Monday. “This appears to be a tragic situation of what could happen when that doesn’t occur. Our condolences out to the family. They’re extremely devastated by what has occurred here this afternoon.”

Because the victim and the alleged shooter were minors their names have not been released to the public.

Related Stories

2 Men Charged With Blinding Man With Potato Projectile: Cops
Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty to Massacre, Says Gun Wasn't Locked Up
Ex-Cop Speaks Out on 911 Call Involving Herschel Walker
Grieving Families Share How Their Sons Died or Were Horribly Injured in Hazing Rituals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
1

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath

Entertainment
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
2

Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks

News
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
4

Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs

News
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
5

Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower

Human Interest
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
6

Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family

Human Interest