Two men in Perth, Australia, have been charged with blinding an e-scooter rider with a potato projectile, cops say, according to the New York Post.

The two men were arrested last week and charged multiple offenses, including causing grievous bodily harm, over the alleged attack, which occurred on May 20, the New York Post reported.

Potatoes were allegedly fired or thrown at people from a passing car on West Coast Drive, the Post reported.

A 28-year-old man suffered a fractured arm and facial injuries while he was riding his e-scooter in the area that morning around 9:30, when cops said he was struck by the potato, the New York Post reported. The victim required surgery to remove his eye

The WA Police Force posted about the arrests on Twitter.

The two suspects appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday but did not enter a plea, according to Yahoo! News.

Inspector Brett Baddock said authorities believe that the "dangerous act" was planned by the two suspects but not targeted toward any specific person, Yahoo! News reported.

"It would appear those involved thought it would be fun to use potatoes as projectiles aimed at people minding their own business and enjoying our coastal strip," Baddock said, according to news.com.au. "This so-called fun has ended in tragedy, with the victim losing one eye.”

The two men will return to court on November 17, Perth News reported.

