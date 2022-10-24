Three people are dead and two are injured following a shootout after cops say about 100 vehicles took part in an illegal street race in Chicago early Sunday, CBS News reported.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in Brighton Park in the Windy City’s Southwest Side, after the horde of vehicles blocked streets in order to perform illegal street racing, Chicago police Cmdr. Don Jerome said during a news conference.

Those killed were between the ages of 15 and 20, Jerome said, adding that the two wounded victims are expected to survive, Cmdr. Jerome said in the conference Sunday afternoon.

"There was drifting in the middle of the street and approximately 100 cars had gained control of the intersection," Jerome said in the news conference.

The commander said that officers responded to calls of a drag-racing caravan in the area with cars peeling rubber and doing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection, ABC News reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that five people had been shot and were all taken to hospitals in private vehicles, ABC News reported.

He said officers at one of the police department's Strategic Decision Support Centers were monitoring the incident via live video feed when they received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert of at least 13 shots at the intersection and "people hitting the ground,” ABC News reported.

Investigators at the crime scene recovered multiple bullet shell casings suggesting that more than one gunman was involved, Jerome said.

While no arrests have been made, police are still investigating the event and what occurred in order to track down the suspect or suspects, cops said.

Jerome said police are investigating if some of the people who were wounded or killed were armed and fired shots during the incident, ABC News reported.

"All three of the decedents did have a gang affiliation," Jerome said.

He said police are searching for "one or two" people suspected to be involved in the shooting, adding, they "are not necessarily those in the hospital,” ABC News reported.

The news about the shooting was posted to Twitter by the Chicago PD’s public information office.

Related Stories