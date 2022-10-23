A suburban mom allegedly sold counterfeit designer goods out of the basement of her Long Island boutique, where police seized $40 million worth of fake items.

Police say they also seized printing machines that 31-year-old Lindsay Castelli allegedly used to print the fake designer labels — including Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton — that turned cheap knockoffs into seemingly high-end clothes and accessories.

“She’s a typical mother in a typical community, except she was running a scam,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryde tells Inside Edition. “My wife has been in that store.”

Ryder showed Inside Edition reporter Alison Hall the stunning trove of items confiscated in the police raid.

“That is a typical baseball cap that you buy for $3. They put the Gucci stuff on it, it now sells for $400,” Ryder said.

Many of the clothes will now be donated to charity.

If convicted, Castelli could be sentenced to three years in prison.

Related Stories



