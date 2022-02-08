Super Bowl 2022: Beware of Scammers Selling Counterfeit Goods Ahead of Big Game, Experts Warn

By IE Staff
First Published: 8:45 AM PST, February 8, 2022

Federal authorities are cracking down to try and stop the sale of fake and counterfeit gear to unsuspecting buyers. 

Super Bowl LVI, which is just around the corner, will occur at SoFi Stadium in southern California. And fans are purchasing swag so they can cheer on their favorite team on game day. 

But buyers beware: Some memorabilia being sold for the big game might not be legit. 

"Let me state that counterfeiting is a crime," Carlos Martel from Customs and Border Protection said. "It's nothing more than stealing.

"And individuals or entities that are involved in the sale or distribution of counterfeit products may face civil or criminal penalties," Martel continued.

In 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated 35 counterfeit NFL super bowl rings. 

Had the rings been real, their value would have been $350,000. 

Martel suggests being extra cautious when purchasing items and suggests buyers use their instincts.

"Make sure you're purchasing items from legitimate sources, people that are authorized to sell trademarked goods," he said.

He also cautioned buyers to remain skeptical when pricing out items. 

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," he said. 

