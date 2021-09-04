Former Super Bowl Champion David Patten Dies Following Motorcycle Accident in South Carolina | Inside Edition

Former Super Bowl Champion David Patten Dies Following Motorcycle Accident in South Carolina

Sports
David Patten of the New England Patriots during the Pats 17-16 victory over the New York Jets at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:27 AM PDT, September 4, 2021

Patten was a three-time Super Bowl champ with the New England Patriots between 2001 and 2004. In addition, during his 12 seasons in the league, he also played for New York, Cleveland, Washington, and New Orleans.

The New England Patriots have announced that one of their former wide receivers, David Patten, has died in a motorcycle accident.

Patten was a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots between 2001 and 2004. His career highlights include having 800 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2004, and being on the receiving end of the second-longest pass play in Patriots history in October 2001. While playing at Indianapolis, Patten had a 91-yard touchdown reception from Tom Brady, according to the Patriots press release.

Patten was killed after his motorcycle crossed the center line into opposing traffic and hit another vehicle, according to CNN. The accident occurred on September 2 near Columbia, South Carolina.

In addition, during his 12 seasons in the league, he also played for New York, Cleveland, Washington, and New Orleans.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing. He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement.

“His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI, and I'll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game,” he added. “It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also shared a statement emphasizing David’s work ethic, great character, and positive energy.

"It breaks my heart to hear of David's tragic passing at such a young age," he wrote. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

David Patten is survived by his wife, Galiena. He was 47 years old.

