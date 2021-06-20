Mississippi Man Spends 15 Hours in Waffle House Eating Waffles After Coming in Last Place in Fantasy Football

A Mississippi man spent more than half of a full day in a Waffle House eating as many waffles as he could after coming in last place in his fantasy football league.

Lee Sanderlin, an investigative reporter for the The Clarion-Ledger, took to Twitter at the start of his culinary journey, noting that he had to spend 24 hours in his local Waffle House in Jackson. But for every waffle he ate, he was able to decrease his time by one hour.

"I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league," he wrote. "As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central.

"I got some books, some magazines and some podcasts," he continued. "And two waffles to start."

He slathered the first two waffles in syrup, saying he figured he'd enjoy them.

After finishing the two waffles, he wrote, "2 down. That means two hours down. 21.37 hours left roughly. Already my stomach is rumbling. Gonna be a long one.

"The staff does not believe me that I’ll be here that long... little do they know."

An hour and ten minutes into his punishment, he quipped, "Two more waffles and one human who is dead on the inside."

Sanderlin ultimately finished his journey 15 hours after he began, consuming nine waffles in total.

And he kept the masses informed throughout his entire experience. His Twitter thread went viral, with his initial post amassing more than 127,000 likes and 31,000 retweets.

After hours spent pushing through intestinal pain, and even some time spent alone in the eatery while employees took breaks, Sanderlin completed his challenge about 7 a.m. Friday.

"The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again," he wrote. "That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this."

