Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in California

A person in the California town of Whittier was arrested for suspected DUI while riding a horse, Fox 10 reported.

Cops say the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over” during the October 16 incident, Fox 10 reported.

The person on horseback gave chase, leading cops on a pursuit as if it were a scene out of a western, CBS News reported.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and cops say the horse was brought to the station where it received lots of love from the force, CBS News reported.

The Whittier Police Dept. posted images of the horse following the arrest on Instagram, as well as the caption, which read, “An intoxicated person on a horse, galloping through traffic... refusing to pull the horse over....that was our afternoon. A 🚔 pursuit after a DUI on a 🐴 horse! At the conclusion, a suspect was taken into custody and the horse was brought to our station, where it received lots of ❤️ from our team.”

The identity of the suspected intoxicated individual has not been released.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Whittier Police Department for comment and has not heard back.

