Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in California

Offbeat
Horse
Whittier Police Dept.
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:04 PM PDT, October 24, 2022

In a town just outside Hollywood comes a scene that not even the scribes of silver screen could pen.

A person in the California town of Whittier was arrested for suspected DUI while riding a horse, Fox 10 reported.

Cops say the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over” during the October 16 incident, Fox 10 reported.

The person on horseback gave chase, leading cops on a pursuit as if it were a scene out of a western, CBS News reported.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and cops say the horse was brought to the station where it received lots of love from the force, CBS News reported.

The Whittier Police Dept. posted images of the horse following the arrest on Instagram, as well as the caption, which read, “An intoxicated person on a horse, galloping through traffic... refusing to pull the horse over....that was our afternoon. A 🚔 pursuit after a DUI on a 🐴 horse! At the conclusion, a suspect was taken into custody and the horse was brought to our station, where it received lots of ❤️ from our team.”

The identity of the suspected intoxicated individual has not been released.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Whittier Police Department for comment and has not heard back.

Related Stories

3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shootout During Illegal Chicago Drag Race: Cops
Hero Teen Disarms Mother During Barricaded Shooter Situation, Cops Say
Cops Say Lyft Driver Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Women
Anti-Semitic Banners Supporting Kanye West Hung Over Los Angeles Freeway

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie Marathon
Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie Marathon
1

Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie Marathon

Entertainment
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUV
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUV
3

Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUV

Crime
Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun Violence
Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun Violence
4

Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun Violence

Human Interest
Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009
Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009
5

Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009

Crime
Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police Say
Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police Say
6

Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police Say

Crime