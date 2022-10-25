Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused gunman in the Oxford High School shooting, testified Monday that he gave his father the money to buy the handgun he used to carry out the massacre.

The revelation came as Crumbley pleaded guilty to killing four students at the school outside Detroit, Michigan, last November. The spectators in the courtroom, including grieving family members, were left stunned as Crumbley entered the guilty plea.

Crumbley’s parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. They have pleaded not guilty.

While testifying, Ethan Crumbley also appeared to contradict his parents’ claim that they believed the handgun was stored in a secure location.

“When you obtained the firearm, it was not kept in a locked container or a safe,” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes, it was not locked,” Ethan Crumbley said.

Crumbley’s attorney, Paulette Michel Loftin, said he originally intended to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

“He’s taking accountability for his actions,” Loftin told reporters.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says the guilty plea now spared the families of a trial.

“We're not aware of any other case anywhere in the country where a mass shooter has been convicted of terrorism on state charges,” McDonald said.



Ethan Crumbley is due back in court on Feb. 9. He will be sentenced after survivors and victims’ family members get the opportunity to address the court.

