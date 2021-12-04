James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley, have been captured after a police manhunt to find them, according to CBS News.

On November 30, Ethan allegedly killed three and injured seven others when he opened fire at Oxford High School, authorities allege. A fourth student later died from their injuries.

According to authorities, Ethan's parents were found in the basement of a Detroit building after their vehicle was spotted by a business owner just outside of Oxford.

Authorities had been searching for Ethan's parents since they were charged in connection with the incident. Wanted posters were released by the U.S. Marshall offering $10,000 for information leading to their arrest, CBS News said.

James and Jennifer "fully intended to turn them in first thing this morning for arraignment, contrary to the misinformation that has been rampant in the media," the pair's lawyer said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this case presents the most unimaginable tragedy for every single person involved, including every member of the community," the lawyers continued.

"While it's human nature to want to find someone to blame or something to point to or something that gives us answers, the charges, in this case, are intended to make an example and send a message. The prosecution has very much cherry-picked and slanted specific facts to further their narrative to do that."

James and Jennifer were set to be arraigned on Friday but did not show up for the court date. According to the country prosecutor, Karen McDonald, the charges against the pair — four counts of involuntary manslaughter each — were announced when it was determined that the parents allegedly allowed Ethan to have the gun that he used in the shooting.

"While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger," McDonald said in a statement, "there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30, and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well."

James and Jennifer have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge assigned a bond of $500,000 for each parent, and they were also under GPS monitoring as the court said they pose a flight risk.

Ethan Crumbley faces 24 charges in the shooting. They include one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder. During his court appearance on December 1, he pleaded not guilty.

