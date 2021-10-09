Michigan Police Help Senior Citizen Set Up TV After Pulling Him Over for Speeding
The 79-year-old, named David, was having a little trouble trying to set up his new TV. He’d been driving around town looking for help before running into the officer.
When a police officer in Michigan pulled over a car for speeding, he found he had a different situation on his hands.
He encountered an upset senior citizen who shared his problems
“My wife’s real sick, and my son’s mentally ill,” the man said to the officers. “I bought a television today because I want to make my wife happy, and I can’t get it hooked up.”
The 79-year-old, named David, was having a little trouble trying to set up his new TV. He’d been driving around town in Sterling Heights, looking for help.
So the officer offered help.
“I was going to say if I’m not busy, I might be able to stop by and help you,” he offered. “So it depends on the TV. My partner’s real good at electronics. I can have him look at it if you want.”
They swapped numbers, and about an hour later, three officers showed up at David’s house. They hooked up the new device and showed him how to use it.
David was given a verbal warning for speeding and a helping hand in a moment of need.
And the officers lived up to their motto: to protect and serve — and provide tech support, too.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife SaysCrime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down RoadHeroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones SayNews
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian VillageHuman Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve MysteryOffbeat