When a police officer in Michigan pulled over a car for speeding, he found he had a different situation on his hands.

He encountered an upset senior citizen who shared his problems

“My wife’s real sick, and my son’s mentally ill,” the man said to the officers. “I bought a television today because I want to make my wife happy, and I can’t get it hooked up.”

The 79-year-old, named David, was having a little trouble trying to set up his new TV. He’d been driving around town in Sterling Heights, looking for help.

So the officer offered help.

“I was going to say if I’m not busy, I might be able to stop by and help you,” he offered. “So it depends on the TV. My partner’s real good at electronics. I can have him look at it if you want.”

They swapped numbers, and about an hour later, three officers showed up at David’s house. They hooked up the new device and showed him how to use it.

David was given a verbal warning for speeding and a helping hand in a moment of need.

And the officers lived up to their motto: to protect and serve — and provide tech support, too.

