Michigan Woman Accidentally Sets Herself on Fire Trying to Rid Her Car of Bed Bugs | Inside Edition

Michigan Woman Accidentally Sets Herself on Fire Trying to Rid Her Car of Bed Bugs

Human Interest
23 June 2021, Lower Saxony, Delmenhorst: A bedbug bites an arm. Bed bugs are not at all uncommon.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:07 AM PDT, July 31, 2021

The incident happened after the 31-year-old had a panic attack when she spotted the bugs.

A Michigan resident recently took to rather extreme measures to rid her car of some unwanted creepy crawlers.

The unidentified woman accidentally set herself on fire while trying to rid her ride of bed bugs, according to the New York Post.

The incident report says she had a panic attack and used rubbing alcohol to drench the bugs and light them up. But during, she set herself aflame.

Deputies and firefighters then went to the scene to answer a call about a vehicle on fire.

Afterward, the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for second-degree burns. So far, no other details about her condition were made public.

Related Stories

Some WNBA Players Say Worms, Bed Bugs, Bad Food Plague Quarantine Accommodations
From Lethal Spiders to Bedbugs, the Dangerous Critters You Could Be Carrying Home
Woman Trying to Kill Bed Bugs Burns Down House, Leaving 10 People Homeless
Bed Bugs, Lava Bombs and Other Vacation DisastersOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the Incident
Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the Incident
1

Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the Incident

Human Interest
4-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Found Dead in His Utah Home, Police Say
4-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Found Dead in His Utah Home, Police Say
2

4-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Found Dead in His Utah Home, Police Say

News
Dad Rescues Twin Toddler Daughters From Burning Home, GoFundMe Account Raises More Than $250,000
Dad Rescues Twin Toddler Daughters From Burning Home, GoFundMe Account Raises More Than $250,000
3

Dad Rescues Twin Toddler Daughters From Burning Home, GoFundMe Account Raises More Than $250,000

Inspirational
Mom of Florida 15-Year-Old on Ventilator After Catching COVID-19 Speaks Out: 'I Am Terrified'
Mom of Florida 15-Year-Old on Ventilator After Catching COVID-19 Speaks Out: 'I Am Terrified'
4

Mom of Florida 15-Year-Old on Ventilator After Catching COVID-19 Speaks Out: 'I Am Terrified'

News
Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash Window
Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash Window
5

Driver Having Medical Emergency on Georgia Highway Saved After Good Samaritans Smash Window

Heroes