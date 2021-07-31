Michigan Woman Accidentally Sets Herself on Fire Trying to Rid Her Car of Bed Bugs
The incident happened after the 31-year-old had a panic attack when she spotted the bugs.
A Michigan resident recently took to rather extreme measures to rid her car of some unwanted creepy crawlers.
The unidentified woman accidentally set herself on fire while trying to rid her ride of bed bugs, according to the New York Post.
The incident report says she had a panic attack and used rubbing alcohol to drench the bugs and light them up. But during, she set herself aflame.
Deputies and firefighters then went to the scene to answer a call about a vehicle on fire.
Afterward, the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for second-degree burns. So far, no other details about her condition were made public.
