Some WNBA Players Say Worms, Bed Bugs, Bad Food Plague Quarantine Accommodations

WNBA players are quarantining at the IMG Academy in Florida as the league gears up to restart. But the athlete accommodations have come under scrutiny as players post videos of worms and bed bug traps.

Breanna Stewart posted a video on social media of the traps under her mattress. Mouse traps were also seen in the laundry room.

Many are saying that their male counterparts in the NBA are receiving vastly better treatment.

NBA players are currently staying at the posh Grand Floridian Resort. NBA players have posted photos of meals they’re served, and the food looks much more appetizing than what the WNBA is having.

The WNBA and the IMG Academy say they are working to address the players' concerns. IMG also says an inspection did not reveal any bedbugs.

RELATED STORIES

Investigation Finds Sheets Weren't Changed Between Guests at Some New York Hotels

What Gambling in Las Vegas Will Look Like as Some Nevada Hotels and Casinos Reopen

Dead Bugs, Nail Clippings, Spiders: What Inside Edition Found Inside Some Miami Hotels for Super Bowl Weekend