What Gambling in Las Vegas Will Look Like as Some Nevada Hotels and Casinos Reopen

Nevada is allowing some hotels and casinos to reopen in the state on Thursday as part of the second phase of the officials' reopening plan. Which means, Las Vegas is ready to double down, again! But things will be noticeably different on casino floors.

"People will obviously notice the difference," Stephen Thayer, vice president and general manager of The Strat, said as he gave Inside Edition exclusive access to all the changes implemented.

Properties are now required to operate at a 50% capacity. "We have three main entrances that will be open during this time, and it monitors every person coming in and out and it just counts them," Thayer said.

Hand sanitizing stations are everywhere and signs encouraging social distancing line the floors. But the biggest change that will be noticed is in the casino. With half the people allowed inside, gambling becomes an intimate experience. Chairs, once in front of ever slot machine, are now spaced six feet apart.

"I could be playing here and then if I want to quit here and go to this game, all we do is slide the chair over to this game and then we would remove this chair, so if anyone wants to play, they can," Inside Edition Producer Stacey Gualandi demonstrated. Once she was done, the area was disinfected.

Table games will also be played at half capacity, and dice will be disinfected after each handle.

