Michigan Priest Uses Holy Water-Filled Squirt Gun to Bless Churchgoers in Cars to Maintain Social Distancing

It’s not quite business as usual at this Michigan parish. As social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic change the way most of America runs, a Detroit priest decided he would keep blessing churchgoers, even if it means filling up his squirt gun with holy water and shooting passers-by.

Father Tim Pelc of the St. Ambrose Parish in Grosse Pointe Park went viral after a photo of him shooting his squirt gun on Easter weekend reemerged.

“Adapting to the need for social distancing, St. Ambrose continued its tradition of Blessing of Easter Food Baskets, drive-thru style,” the church wrote on their Facebook page. “Yes, that’s Fr. Tim using a squirt gun full of Holy Water!”

Not only was Pelc dressed in his holy vestments, he also wearing latex gloves and what appeared to be an N95 face mask. In photos shared by the church, Pelc appeared to stand behind a ribbon marking a safe social distance from the cars that were driving by to be blessed.

