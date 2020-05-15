Drive-Thru Weddings Are Being Officiated at Florida Courthouse

With wedding venues shut down across the country, it's been a real challenge for thousands of couples eager to marry. But one courthouse in Florida figured out a way to accommodate their local lovebirds by creating a drive thru window for weddings.

"Because of the pandemic, we've dusted it off, fired it back up and using it for safe transactions," said Jess Irby, the court clerk in Gainesville, Florida. "I had no idea it was going to be this well-received.



The drive-thru hadn't been used for nearly 20 years before the pandemic hit. With Irby serving up matrimony safely behind a glass window, 46 couples drove or walked through to say their "I Dos."

Irby and his team decorated the parking lot Vegas-style. The orange traffic cones got a festive makeover from a local florist, and a string trio, socially distanced and wearing masks, played the classic Elvis love song, "Can't Help Falling in Love With You."

Alejandro and Damarys Santacoloma were among the couples who couldn't wait to be newlyweds.

"It's not what you would imagine, but it was the right thing for the right moment," they said. "It was beautiful and hilarious at the same time."

"No matter what, this pandemic can't keep us down. Love and hope will prevail," Irby said.

