A Michigan high school where a shooting took place last year is reopening with a new high-tech security platform to help detect threats that may enter the campus.

Last November, cops say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley entered Oxford High School outside Detroit with a semi-automatic handgun and opened fire, killing four people and wounding seven others. His parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter, and all three have pleaded not guilty.

“We're certainly still in the midst of recovering and healing,” said Jill Lemond, assistant superintendent of safety and school operations. “The amount of love that we’ve received is unbelievable and really this community has wrapped their arms around us throughout this tragedy.”

But how does a school prevent something like this from happening again?

Inside Edition was granted exclusive access as Oxford High School beefed up security with the new school year underway.

An AI weapons detection software called ZeroEyes has been installed in some of the school’s 190 security cameras.

Lemond says she believes the technology could save lives.

If someone enters the campus carrying a weapon, the ZeroEyes software zeroes in on the suspect. Within just three seconds, an alert is issued from the company’s Philadelphia headquarters.

The alert also gets blasted to first responders and school staff.

ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff says getting vital information that tracks the shooter's exact location and weapon type is critical in preventing conflicting reports to first responders, like what happened in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were gunned down in May.

“This is our green screen room, where we use the cameras on the walls to train so we can detect guns and mitigate gun violence in the United States,” Lahiff said.

The goal is simple: save time, save lives.

“The number one way in which to stop an event is to have the information about the event, this technology certainly allows for that,” Lemond said.

