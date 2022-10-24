A former police officer who responded to an incident involving U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is speaking out. Mark Kostos was serving on the Irving, Texas, police department in 2001, when Walker allegedly threatened a shootout with police.

“You could hear sirens coming from all around the city, trying to get there as quickly as they could, because we thought it was a very threatening situation,” Kostos told Inside Edition.

Walker's ex-wife Cindy told cops he also threatened to shoot her and himself.

“She was giving us a credible story that he had threatened her with a firearm,” Kostos said.

A redacted police report of the 2001 incident says Walker's wife was “alarmed and very scared” and concerned about Walker's “violent tendencies.” Yet the football legend was not arrested.

"If it had been an average citizen in that situation, that person would have been arrested at that time, sure,” Kostos said.

Walker's son Christian, who has bitterly criticized his father on social media, was also in the house during the 2001 incident. He was just 2 years old.

The Irving Police Department disputes Kostos’ claims.

“We responded for a wellness check,” a spokesperson told Inside Edition. “The remarks made by Mark Kostos are entirely inconsistent with the facts.”

Herschel Walker has denied being violent with his ex-wife.

Walker is challenging Democrat Raphael Warnock for the seat from Georgia — an election that could tip the balance of the Senate. The incident in Texas came up at their debate.

Warnock has had his own encounter with police. Bodycam video shows Warnock’s ex-wife accusing him of running over her foot during a domestic dispute in 2020.

“Tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today, he crossed the line,” she told police.

Warnock told cops a different story. “I barely moved, and all of a sudden, she’s screaming,” Warnock said.

No injuries were found, and Warnock was not charged.

Related Stories