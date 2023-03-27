Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy shot his 12-year-old brother in the chest Sunday inside a home just before 11 a.m.

Cops say that the gun was unattended and found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to ABC 6.

Investigators recovered the gun inside the home, according to Penn Live.

"A 12-year-old child has just been shot by a 10-year-old sibling with a gun that was left unattended by an adult. Thankfully, the child is currently in stable condition," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press statement.

"Tragedies such as these have an impact on everyone, from the immediate family to the community, and everyone in between: siblings, parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, doctors, police officers, and neighbors," her statement continued. "Our thoughts are with the survivors."

Because the alleged shooter and victim were minors, their names have not been announced by authorities.

An investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing, according to NBC 10.

