It's a moment in court that shocked everyone.

The sister of the slain 13-year-old cheerleader dropped heart-shaped stones into a glass, one after another, until she reached a chilling total.

"This jar now holds 114 stones, one for each of the 114 stab wounds that my sister had to endure," Alexis Bailey said.

Tristyn Bailey, last seen wearing her cheerleader uniform, went missing on Mother's Day two years ago in Jacksonville, Florida.

This surveillance video shows her walking with 14-year-old classmate Aiden Fucci.

When police picked up Fucci for questioning, he posted a photo of himself in the back of a police car, giving the V sign with the caption: "Hey guys, has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"

He also posted a Snapchat video.

"Having fun in a f***ing cop car. Tristyn, if you f***ing walk out the dam," it said, leading to a scolding from his parents at the police station.

"It's all over all over the internet," his mother can be heard gelling him in surveillance footage from inside the station.

Tristyn's body was discovered in a secluded wooded area.

She had been stabbed 114 times.

Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and at his sentencing hearing, each of Tristyn's siblings and her parents all dropped stones into the jar.

"So impactful, it just absolutely stopped everybody complete quiet in court," Court TV's Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition.

Fucci presented a handwritten apology that read, "I'm sorry for all the pain I've caused to the Bailey family. I know my apology will not fix anything or bring her back, but I hope that will help in some way."

That didn't sway the judge.

Fucci, who was tried as an adult, was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowable under Florida law.

"There is only one appropriate sentence in this case. I sentence you to life in prison," the judge ruled in court.

After the sentencing, Tristyn's family and friends gathered outside the court.

They were all wearing shirts emblazoned with. That's my squad, Tristan Bailey strong in teal her favorite color.

"We love you. We will continue to all of you in our hearts. We will always be the Bailey seven," said Tristyn's tearful father.

