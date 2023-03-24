Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:19 PM PDT, March 24, 2023

Aiden Fucci, who was tried as an adult, was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowable under Florida law, in the brutal slaying of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey.

It's a moment in court that shocked everyone.

The sister of the slain 13-year-old cheerleader dropped heart-shaped stones into a glass, one after another, until she reached a chilling total. 

"This jar now holds 114 stones, one for each of the 114 stab wounds that my sister had to endure," Alexis Bailey said. 

Tristyn Bailey, last seen wearing her cheerleader uniform, went missing on Mother's Day two years ago in Jacksonville, Florida.

This surveillance video shows her walking with 14-year-old classmate Aiden Fucci.

When police picked up Fucci for questioning, he posted a photo of himself in the back of a police car, giving the V sign with the caption: "Hey guys, has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"

He also posted a Snapchat video.

"Having fun in a f***ing  cop car. Tristyn, if you f***ing walk out the dam," it said, leading to a scolding from his parents at the police station.

"It's all over all over the internet," his mother can be heard gelling him in surveillance footage from inside the station.

Tristyn's body was discovered in a secluded wooded area.

She had been stabbed 114 times.

Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and at his sentencing hearing, each of Tristyn's siblings and her parents all dropped stones into the jar.

"So impactful, it just absolutely stopped everybody complete quiet in court," Court TV's Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition.

Fucci presented a handwritten apology that read, "I'm sorry for all the pain I've caused to the Bailey family. I know my apology will not fix anything or bring her back, but I hope that will help in some way."

That didn't sway the judge.

Fucci, who was tried as an adult, was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowable under Florida law.

"There is only one appropriate sentence in this case. I sentence you to life in prison," the judge ruled in court.

After the sentencing, Tristyn's family and friends gathered outside the court.

They were all wearing shirts emblazoned with. That's my squad, Tristan Bailey strong in teal her favorite color.

"We love you. We will continue to all of you in our hearts. We will always be the Bailey seven," said Tristyn's tearful father.

Related Stories

Taylor Schabusiness Fit for Trial in Alleged Meth-Fueled Murder Case
Mom Arrested in Shooting Death of Her 4-Year-Old Son: Cops
2 Teens Arrested for Shooting 14-Year-Old in the Head: Police
14-Year-Old Aiden Fucci Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of 13-Year-Old Tristyn BaileyCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
1

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues

Crime
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
2

Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible

Crime
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
3

Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck

Entertainment
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
4

Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father

Crime
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
5

LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated

Health
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
6

Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline

Crime