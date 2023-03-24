Two Arkansas teens have been arrested for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head.

The two suspects, ages 15 and 17, were arrested Wednesday, two days after 14-year-old Damareyon Harris was left fighting for his life, KATV reported. The suspects' names have not been released due to their age.

The Monday night shooting happened in Pine Bluff, about 50 miles South of Little Rock, according to KATV.

A woman driving past the area discovered Harris lying on the ground and quickly jumped into action, the station reported. The woman brought him in her own vehicle to the hospital, where authorities discovered he had been shot in the head, Harris’ mother, Dione Bates told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"On Monday, I got the phone call from a young lady telling me my son had got shot in the head and hurry up and get to the hospital and that is what I did," Bates told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Harris was transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and is under sedation in the intensive care unit, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Bates told the outlet her son was shot by accident. "The person who did shoot him was shooting at someone else," Bates said.

The two teens are currently booked in the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree battery, according to THV11.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if the minors will be tried as adults in the case, THV11 reported.

“I am thankful for all the prayers for Damareyon but we all need to pray for all these kids. Kids just running around with guns and don't even know how to shoot,” Bates said. “Damareyon is recovering and Lord knows I'm grateful but the police can only do so much, we can help too.”

