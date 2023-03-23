A Wisconsin jury has found a man who was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend guilty of his murder, according to reports.

Zachariah Anderson, 42, was found guilty Wednesday of intentional murder, hiding a corpse, stalking his ex-girlfriend, Sadie Beacham, and her boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., 40.

"Having the support of friends, family, people that I don’t know – helped give us the strength," Sadie Beacham told FOX 6 following the verdict.



Anderson will be sentenced in May, according to People.

Gutierrez went missing in May 2020 and still has not been found, which Anderson's lawyers said during the trial was proof that there was no solid case, according to People.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley alleged Anderson was a jealous ex-boyfriend who was mad that Beacham broke up with him. When it came to the exes' romantic relationship, Graveley said Beacham was "ready to move on," according to Law and Crime.

During the trial, the DA presented DNA evidence and proof that Anderson had been following Gutierrez and going to his apartment before he vanished. Anderson later lied to police about it when they questioned him, People reported.

Gutierrez was officially reported missing on May 19, 2020, after police did a welfare check at his apartment. In his home cops found "large amounts of blood" and Beacham told police that Anderson had been stalking them, according to People.

The day Gutierrez went missing, authorities found a burn pit in Anderson's home along with torn clothes and a burned bleach bottle, according to People.

Cops also said that Anderson's Dodge minivan had Gutierrez's blood in it, a piece of carpet that smelled like bleach, while another burn pit was discovered at a tree farm that Anderson's family owns, as well as additional clothes, People reported.

"What are the chances that in this exact square foot on the planet Earth, a man who is innocently and falsely accused, would have the blood of a man who died on May 17? How could that happen?" Graveley challenged during closing arguments.

Footage of Anderson’s verdict being read in court shows him remaining stoic as his fate was disclosed by the judge following a 10-hour deliberation from jurors.

"This really is a testament to good winning out over evil, and the jury being able to look past the fact that we still – to this day – don't know where (Gutierrez) is," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek, told FOX 6.

The victim’s mother also spoke to FOX 6 and said "I’m eternally grateful.”

“My husband, family and I – Rosalio – finally has justice," Selia Patterson, Gutierrez's mother, told FOX 6.



