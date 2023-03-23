A Michigan man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his elderly Lyft driver, stabbing the 75-year-old man several times in the neck, before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The victim, identified by FOX 2 as James Evans, a retired Navy veteran who has been an Uber and Lyft driver for seven years, said he was dropping off his passenger when the attack began.

"I said 'is this all right sir?' And I turned, and he started stabbing me in the neck," Evans told FOX 2. "He hit me four times in the neck, but only one was really bad. And then he cut my arm, my thumb, and then my hand.”

Evans said his car rolled into another vehicle, surprising his attacker, who then fled, FOX 2 reported.

Westland police who responded to the scene said they found the 75-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, including in the neck, police said in a statement. The man was treated on the scene before being transported to a local hospital where he remained in stable condition, police said.

Steffon Mitchell was arrested on Friday and charged with assault with the intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

Mitchell is currently in custody at the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. His next court date is scheduled for March 30.

Despite the attack, Evans is ready to go back to work, telling FOX 2, "I’ll be back probably this week."

