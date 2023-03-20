A teen in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder after confessing to the murder of their younger sibling.

Danville Police released a statement Friday saying that they have charged the 13-year-old for the August 2022 murder of their 4-year-old sibling.

In August 2022, authorities responded to the family's home and discovered the 4-year-old had no pulse and was not breathing, said police.

The child was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to another hospital but ultimately died, said police.

Charges were brought against the teen after police say they confessed to suffocating the young child back in 2022.

The 13-year-old was arrested by another police department but will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Detention Center while they await trial, according to police.

