13-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After Confessing to Suffocating 4-Year-Old Sibling: Police
The teen allegedly confessed to suffocating their 4-year-old sibling, leading to the teen’s charge, police said.
A teen in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder after confessing to the murder of their younger sibling.
Danville Police released a statement Friday saying that they have charged the 13-year-old for the August 2022 murder of their 4-year-old sibling.
In August 2022, authorities responded to the family's home and discovered the 4-year-old had no pulse and was not breathing, said police.
The child was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to another hospital but ultimately died, said police.
Charges were brought against the teen after police say they confessed to suffocating the young child back in 2022.
The 13-year-old was arrested by another police department but will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Detention Center while they await trial, according to police.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Ghislaine Maxwell Reps Herself in Court Demanding 'Financial Support' From Epstein Estate After Lawyers QuitCrime
Buster Murdaugh Denies Involvement in Stephen Smith's Death as Smith Family Pursues Independent InvestigationCrime
Baby Born With Congenital Heart Disease on Way to Transplant Surgery Receives Corridor of CheersInspirational
13-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After Confessing to Suffocating 4-Year-Old Sibling: PoliceCrime
9-Year-Old Survives New York Car Crash That Killed 5 ChildrenNews
Letecia Stauch Murder Case: Suspect Tried to Fake Polygraph, Drove 1500 Miles to Dump Stepson's Body, Cops SayCrime