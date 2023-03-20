9-Year-Old Survives New York Car Crash That Killed 5 Children

A 9-year-old had miraculously survived a car crash that killed five children in Westchester County, New York, over the weekend, according to reports.

The Westchester County Police Department announced in a press release on Facebook Sunday that the single-vehicle accident happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, veered off a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.

Four boys and one girl were killed in the crash, the victim’s names have not been released.

Police say the ages of the victims ranged from 8 to 17 years old and were all from Connecticut.

However, the accident did yield one survivor, a 9-year-old who cops say “was apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear.” The survivor, whose gender has also not been released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Cops said that a 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel, police said.

The driver’s father, Malik Smith, spoke to CBS New York.

He said that his son did not have a license or driving permit and had gotten behind the wheel of a vehicle against advice from numerous family members.

The driver was cousins of the passengers involved in the accident on Sunday, Smith told CBS New York.

He said that his son lived in East New York, Brooklyn, while the cousins lived in Connecticut.

"That's his thing. He goes to the mall. He goes to get his ice cream with his cousin. They go to the movies. They walk around the mall. They do what teenagers and kids do, you know," Smith said. "So that's, it's just, I didn't know he was driving by himself."

