Several missing persons from the U.K. were found in a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of three of the five occupants.

South Wales Police announced the identities of the three victims killed in the car crash that was discovered on Monday.

The victims were Rafel Jeanne, 24, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, all of whom had been reported missing, along with the two surviving victims in critical condition, to the Gwent Police before being found, according to police.

Smith’s family is now grieving the loss of a second loved one that lost their life in a car crash.

Her family was featured in a Sky documentary after Smith’s sister died in 2015 when the person who was giving her a ride flipped the car while driving 60 mph, Daily Mail reported. The driver behind the crash was high on cocaine and cannabis and had a blood alcohol level two times higher than the legal limit, according to the news site.

“Thank you for your support and shares I won’t be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news,” said Smith’s sister, Lauren Doyle.

The two survivors, Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, laid near the crash site for close to 46 hours before they were found by authorities, the Independent reported.

The last time the group was seen was on Saturday at 2 a.m. and the first missing person's report was filed on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., according to Gwent Police. A helicopter located the vehicle in the woods on Sunday and by 12:15 a.m. on Monday police located the missing group in the vehicle, said police.

“This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved,” said assistant chief constable of Gwent Police, Mark Hoborough. “We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period.”

“She was lying there wondering if help would ever arrive,” Russon's mom, Ann Cerowicz told The Sun of one of the survivors. “She must have thought she was going to die.”

Police believe their vehicle was the only one involved in the incident but the investigation is ongoing and has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said Gwent Police.

