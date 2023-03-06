Pete Davidson Reportedly Crashes Mercedes Into $7M Beverly Hills Pad on Date Night With Chase Sui Wonders

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:32 PM PST, March 6, 2023

The loveable Lothario was reportedly cruising the streets of Beverly Hills when his Mercedes jumped a curb and smashed into one of the many pricey pads native to the neighborhood.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson is making headlines after his Saturday night drive.

The loveable Lothario was cruising the streets of Beverly Hills when his Mercedes reportedly jumped a curb and smashed into one of the many pricey pads native to the neighborhood.

Davidson's car also managed to clip a fire hydrant while en route from the curb to the house, which left the homeowners with some soggy sod in addition to their dented dwelling.

The funnyman could be seen inspecting the damage with his latest lady love by his side after the accident, 26-year-old "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star Chase Sui Wonders.

The Harvard-educated actress, who is also the niece of famed designer Anna Sui, and Davidson have been inseparable as of late. 

After spending last week enjoying a romantic Hawaiian getaway, the two jetted back to Los Angeles in time for date night at the Kid's Choice Awards.

Once the show wrapped, the pair headed off on that fateful trip in Davidson's Mercedes.

The residents of the home tell Inside Edition's Jim Moret that their teenage daughter was home at the time, and thought she was in the middle of an earthquake.

She eventually realized however that it was just Pete Davidson and his badly damaged car on her front lawn.

Beverly Hills Police tell Inside Edition that speed may have been a factor, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

There have been no charges announced, and both Davidson and Sui Wonders appeared to have to walked away uninjured from the crash.

 

