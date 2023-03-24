Mississippi Mother Arrested for Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son, Police Say
Cindreonna Jones, 30, was arrested on murder and domestic violence charges, according to reports.
A Mississippi mother has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 4-year-old son, officials said.
Cindreonna Jones, 30, was arrested on murder and domestic violence charges in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the shooting death of her son, Keshaun Jones, WAPT reported.
Police said the shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to WJTV.
The young boy was shot once and ultimately died from his injury, the news site said.
The little boy was left at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where hospital staff and police searched through surveillance footage in an attempt to identify who dropped him off.
Keshaun's mother had allegedly called 911 earlier saying the child was trying to fight her, according to police scanner audio obtained by WAPT.
Cindreonna is currently in custody at the Hinds County Jail on murder and domestic violence charges, according to jail records. Her bond has been set at $2 million, WJTV reported.
