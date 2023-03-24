Mississippi Mother Arrested for Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son, Police Say

Crime
Crime Scene 3
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:04 PM PDT, March 24, 2023

Cindreonna Jones, 30, was arrested on murder and domestic violence charges, according to reports.

A Mississippi mother has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 4-year-old son, officials said.

Cindreonna Jones, 30, was arrested on murder and domestic violence charges in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the shooting death of her son, Keshaun Jones, WAPT reported. 

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to WJTV.

The young boy was shot once and ultimately died from his injury, the news site said.

The little boy was left at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where hospital staff and police searched through surveillance footage in an attempt to identify who dropped him off. 

Keshaun's mother had allegedly called 911 earlier saying the child was trying to fight her, according to police scanner audio obtained by WAPT. 

Cindreonna is currently in custody at the Hinds County Jail on murder and domestic violence charges, according to jail records. Her bond has been set at $2 million, WJTV reported. 

Related Stories

2 Teens Arrested for Shooting 14-Year-Old in the Head: Police
Gwyneth Paltrow Dons $17,000 Gold Necklace for Court
Dentist Got Alleged Mistress a Plane Ticket as Wife Lay Dying: Warrant
Thieves Cause Over $122,700 in Damages During ATM RobberyCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks
Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks
1

Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 Weeks

Entertainment
Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times
Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times
2

Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 Times

Crime
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
3

Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July

Crime
Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut
Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut
4

Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut

News
Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'
Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'
5

Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'

News
Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago
Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago
6

Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years Ago

Human Interest