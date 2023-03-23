The dentist accused of poisoning his wife's protein shake with arsenic and cyanide made his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Dr. Jim Craig shuffled into a Colorado courtroom wearing a bright orange jumpsuit, a far cry from the blue hospital scrubs his patients would often see him in during the week.

The father-of-six kept his head down and looked somber as he was charged with first-degree murder.

Among those in court were Craig's parents as well as his four oldest children.

New details are now emerging about Craig's alleged romantic relationship with an orthodontist named Dr. Karin Cain.

The Aurora Police Department claims in an arrest warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital that Craig bought Cain an airline ticket to fly from Austin to Denver while his wife was in a hospital fighting for her life.

DR. JIM CRAIG ARREST WARRANT

That warrant includes pages of screengrabs showing the text messages and emails the two exchanged, including one police say Cain sent to Craig while his wife, Angela, was on life support.

"Hi, honey. I am so sorry for what has transpired this week in your world," Cain wrote according to the warrant. "I am sorry I am not a part of your world to be of more help to you. I love you."

Craig is facing life in prison if convicted of his wife's murder. He has yet to enter a plea.

