Tennessee Teen Recovering After Being by Car 1 Year Ago

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:24 AM PDT, March 26, 2023

Now, Torrian Poore says he wants to get back to doing the things normal teens do.

Torrian Poore is still recovering one year after an accident that punctured his lung and fractured his skull and spine.

The teen from Nashville, Tennessee, was hit by a car when he was walking to the store.

He was unconscious for a month-and-a-half and had extensive brain damage as well as cracked vertebrae and punctured lungs, as well as trauma to other parts of his body.  

He spent the last year in and out of hospitals. So far, he’s made a miraculous recovery.

“He went from the doctors telling us that he wasn't going to wake up, probably be able to breathe on his own again. To now he's, you know, he's thriving,” said his dad, Tavares Poore.

Now, Torrian says he wants to get back to doing the things normal teens do.

"I want to be a coach or play basketball again,” he said. “Like I never knew I was going to get in an accident to stop me from playing basketball."

