A 14-year old boy in Cape Cod has been indicted on what the local district attorney is calling "racially motivated attempted murder charges" after allegedly trying to drown a Black child in the waters off the popular Massachusetts tourist destination.

The incident occurred on July 19 in Chatham, according to a news release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

"The indicted juvenile defendant known to the court, the victim who is a Black, juvenile male, and a third white juvenile male, met at Goose Pond," the release says. "Upon arrival, and after initial contact, the indicated juvenile picked up a stone, threatened the victim with it, and made the racially charged statement, 'N****' to the victim."

Soon after this the three went into the water according to the release.

The victim put on a life jacket before entering the water and stated that he could not swim, the release claims.

"Once in the water, the juvenile defendant proceeded to pull on the victim's life jacket and submerged him underwater 4-5 times, causing the victim breathing distress," says the release.

He then "swam underneath the victim and attempted to grab his feet," according to the release.

While this was happening, the third juvenile "laughed at the victim" says the release, and "referred to the victim as 'George Floyd.'"

The victim started "yelling for someone on the beach to help," at which time a bystander came to his rescue and got him back onshore, says the release.

After an investigation by the Chatham Police Department the case went before a grand jury, who voted to indict on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The defendant is not being named because he is a minor and is being held without bail at this time.

He is next due in Barnstable Juvenile Court on Sept. 14.

Related News