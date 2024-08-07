A Connecticut man accused of brutally murdering his father is now in police custody.

Officers with the Ridgefield Police Department (RPD) arrested Steven Uricchio, 31, in the early morning hours of August 3 after arriving at his home and discovering what Danbury State’s Attorney David Applegate - who is prosecuting the case - called a "particularly gruesome crime scene, " according to News 12.

A police report obtained by News 12 said that officers arrived at the home after Uricchio called to report a domestic incident.

Once on the scene, Uricchio greeted police officers outside the house and allegedly said: "I murdered him ... really, really badly," according to the report.

Officers then went inside the home to find the body of Uricchio's 83-year-old father, Marc Uricchio, Capt. Jeff Rained of the RPD tells Inside Edition Digital.

"The victim's face, lower torso/abdomen, and groin were mutilated. What appeared to be internal organs from the above-mentioned areas were on the outside of the body," said the police report.

Officers also found a filet-style knife near the body, according to the police report.

Uricchio was taken into custody without incident, Capt. Raines said in a press release and is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Detectives with the RPD continue to investigate and Uricchio made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

News 12 reports that Uricchio had to be carried into court and spent most of the hearing slumped over the table, prompting the judge to order a mental competency evaluation.

Uricchio has yet to enter a plea but his attorney William Dow did say in court that there is a "significant mental health history."

He will be back in court on September 4.