Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:51 PM PDT, September 5, 2024

William Bryan was wheeled into surgery to have his spleen removed. The surgeon allegedly removed his liver by accident.

An Alabama man died after a surgeon allegedly removed the wrong organ by accident, according to his family.

"I know I am not the only wife to have lost her husband suddenly, but the loss of my Bill was exceptionally unnecessary and brutal," Beverly Bryan, the man's wife, tells Inside Edition.

William Bryan was wheeled into surgery to have his spleen removed.

The surgeon allegedly removed his liver by accident. Within minutes, the 70-year-old bled to death.

Following the operation, the surgeon apparently did not realize his mistake. The grieving family says the doctor told them he had never seen a spleen that size but it turned out he was allegedly talking about the liver.

"Anybody that takes an anatomy course in high school should know the difference between a liver and a spleen," Joe Zarzaur, the Bryan family's attorney, tells Inside Edition.

"Everyone knows you can't live without your liver. It's about the same thing as if they had pulled out his heart," Beverly says.

In a statement, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Walton, Florida, says, "We take allegations like this very seriously, and our leadership team is performing a thorough investigation into this event. Patient safety is and remains our number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family."

A study by Johns Hopkins found medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer.

Related Stories

Mayhem Erupts on Carnival Cruise After Passengers Learn Ship Rerouting
Mom Arrested for Leaving Son, 3, Home Alone to Get Plastic Surgery
49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot in Chest During Attempted Robbery
Former College Wrestler Accused of Fatally Shooting Gymnast Kara WelshCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime