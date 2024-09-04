A mutiny nearly broke out on a recent Carnival Cruise in Florida when passengers learned their planned vacation had been scraped in favor of an entirely new itinerary,

Guests on the Vista only learned on the day of departure that instead of heading to Aruba, Curacao and Turks and Caicos, the ship would be stopping in the ports of Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival told passengers that the change of course was due to engine troubles that prohibited the ship from moving at full speed once it left Port Canaveral in Florida.

"Our engineers have been working to address an issue that is limiting Carnival Vista’s cruising speed," the cruise line said in a statement. "We apologize for this unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans and are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the cruise we had planned."

The cruise line did offer a full refund for any guests who wished to cancel their trip or a $400 voucher that could be used onboard if they opted to travel on the ship despite the revised itinerary.

Despite those offerings, passengers were less than thrilled when they learned the news.

Ashley Ball was on the cruise ship with her mother and sister.

"They knew about the problem prior to us getting onto the ship," Ashley tells Inside Edition. "They just didn't say that until we were already on the ship, and, you know, went through customs and the lines and securities and all that, and then decided to display that information."

It is even worse news for those travelling on the Vista's next trip, with Carnival announcing the trip set to sail this Saturday has been canceled.