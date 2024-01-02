Many people like to go on a cruise for vacation, but one couple is setting sail for nine months, which could be heaven or hell depending who you ask.

The longest world cruise has set sail as Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas left Miami on Dec. 10 and will hit more than 60 countries and all seven continents in 274 days.

Mike and Nancy Jacobs from Grand Rapids, Michigan, planned for two years for this adventure around the world and are on board the vessel.

“When you add up the cost when you have to fly to all of these different locations, the airfare, and the time and everything really this was quite the deal!” they told Inside Edition.

For the next nine months their entire living space is just 170 square feet and they tell Inside Edition that they wish they paid a little more for a larger cabin.

Another couple on board the ship are Ale and Andrew Kenney, They put all of their belongings in storage and have been documenting every moment of their adventure on social media.

They say that the only hard part of the trip is being away from friends and family for so long and they sometimes feel “home sick.”