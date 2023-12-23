Airport Therapy Dogs Help Ease Holiday Travel Stress

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:26 AM PST, December 23, 2023

Instead of feeling stuck in an airport terminal, holiday travelers can spend time with the sweet dogs.

Therapy dogs, trained by the Therapy Dogs Brandenburg Association, are on duty to bring a little furry cheer during what can be the most stressful time of the year.

Instead of feeling stuck in an airport terminal, holiday travelers can spend time with the sweet dogs.

"I think it is fantastic because I've heard about this program where the dogs are there to reduce flying stress, so yeah it is great to see it. And I think it definitely would work," one traveler told CBS News.

"Who wouldn't love to see a little dog when you are getting a flight?” added the passenger.

Research out of Johns Hopkins University says “that simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol,” and social interaction between humans and dogs “increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.”

Related Stories

Tips on What to Wear For Your Holiday Flight
Alaska Woman Uses ‘Mom’ Voice to Scare Off Moose
Bahamas Cruise Guests Told Ship Going to Canada Day Before Departure
Nearly 3 Million Plane Passengers Expected to Fly Every Day Through the HolidaysNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
1

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some

Offbeat
Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight
Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight
2

Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight

Offbeat
How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season
How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season
3

How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season

Investigative
Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case
Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case
4

Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case

News
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
5

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff

Crime
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
6

Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said

Crime