Airport Therapy Dogs Help Ease Holiday Travel Stress

Therapy dogs, trained by the Therapy Dogs Brandenburg Association, are on duty to bring a little furry cheer during what can be the most stressful time of the year.

Instead of feeling stuck in an airport terminal, holiday travelers can spend time with the sweet dogs.

"I think it is fantastic because I've heard about this program where the dogs are there to reduce flying stress, so yeah it is great to see it. And I think it definitely would work," one traveler told CBS News.



"Who wouldn't love to see a little dog when you are getting a flight?” added the passenger.

Research out of Johns Hopkins University says “that simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol,” and social interaction between humans and dogs “increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.”