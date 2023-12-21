Alaska Woman Uses ‘Mom’ Voice to Scare Off Moose and Save Her Little Dog

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:55 AM PST, December 21, 2023

“As I always say, it’s my yard, it’s my rules. You come into my yard, it’s my rules, you behave yourself,” Cathy Diehl-Robbins says.

When a large moose tried to attack a woman’s little terrier, she came to her dog’s defense with the only weapon she had — her “mom voice.”

Cathy Diehl-Robbins and her husband, Everett, are used to wildlife showing up in their backyard in Anchorage, Alaska.

“That’s why we live in Alaska, for the wildlife. And it’s fun to just see it out your window,” Diehl-Robbins says.

One day their six-pound Yorkshire terrier, Pixel, came face-to-face with a 1,000-pound moose,

Diehl-Robbins yelled at the large animal. The moose froze and the tiny terrier dashed to safety.

Some wildlife experts say moose often see dogs as predators and that can lead to aggressive attacks.

