Ring camera captured the moment a stray dog was trying to get a bite to eat on a stranger’s front porch and ended up getting his head stuck in a plastic jug.

Teri Goodnight heard about the dilemma and made it her mission to help the poor pup named Jughead.

“Once I commit to helping a dog, I’m fully committed. I don’t care how long it takes, what it costs me,” Goodnight tells Inside Edition.

There were regular sightings of Jughead in and around Goodnight’s neighborhood outside Houston. Very often the dog was seen with his loyal companion pup nicknamed Red.

Goodnight set up a cage-like trap she could lock remotely.

“I made 25 trips there, and three of those times I was there for 24 hours straight,” Goodnight says.

She put out food outside the cage and Jughead learned how to eat by tipping the bowl over and using an opening in the jug to scoop food inside. Red, the companion, would go inside the trap to eat but Jughead wouldn’t.

One night, as Goodnight watched from nearby, Jughead went inside the cage and she locked it remotely. The dogs appeared to panic.

“I had to take some wire cutters and cut slits all the way around the part that was around his neck,” Goodnight says.

Jughead had been stuck with his head in the jug for over a month, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 24.

Jughead is still with his doggie pal, who's been renamed Archie, after the comic book character. The shelter hosting the two friends, East Texas Hoof and Paw, is accepting donations through Venmo.