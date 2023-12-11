Neighbors Come Together to Replace California Homeowner’s Stolen Life-Size Santa
After surveillance video showed a man stealing a life-size Santa from the front porch of a home, neighbors gifted the homeowner with a new Santa.
Neighbors in a California neighborhood came together to replace a family’s stolen life-size Santa.
Surveillance video showed a man stealing a life-size Santa from the front porch of a home. The man threw the decoration into the trunk of a car and he and his accomplice drove off.
But, the Christmas crime story has a happy ending thanks to kind-hearted citizens who stepped in to help.
A neighbor approached the home outside San Francisco that was robbed with other well-wishers to replace the family’s Santa.
“I got excited,” 7-year-old Kathryne Silva tells Inside Edition.
Kathryne and her mother, Maria, and her father, Paul, are happy with the replacement Santa.
