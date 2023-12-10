Indiana Officer Arrests ‘Elf on the Shelf’ After it Gets Too Rowdy

It’s no secret that an Elf on the Shelf can be mischievous and it’s a good thing Officer Lewis stepped in to help Beth Baranski and her Indiana family.

While off duty the cop alerted Baranski's children Jax, Kash, Kane and Jett about the trouble their pal Dumbledore the elf got into during a wild night out.

“We had some fairies and Santa’s helpers drink a little too much eggnog, and they were causing some issues,” he told the boys before they identified their pal, the officer said on Facebook.

The elf was arrested and taken into custody but then brought back to the children with a warning to not let him get too into the holiday season.

Now that Dumbledore is safe and back home, all is merry until the next naughty adventure.