Holiday Tips: How to Safely Tie Christmas Tree to Car When Taking Home

Few things bring more holiday cheer, and tears, than bringing home the family Christmas tree.

The biggest struggle for many families is loading up the car and getting those trees safely home each year.

In fact, an estimated 44 percent of American who buy a Christmas tree will use an unsafe method to get it home, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of Americans — or one in every five people — will have their tree fall off the roof of their car, according to AAA.

In an attempt to increase the cheer and decrease the possibility of tears, Inside Edition spoke with Jack Sangillo, manager at Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan Township, New Jersey.

"You want to put down a blanket, a towel, a tarp, something just to protect the top of the car," says Sangillo.

One of his biggest tips? Keep the trunk of the tree to the front of the car.

"A lot of people try to put it on backwards and the big problem is it opens up the branches and acts like a sail on the top of your car," explains Sangillo.

He also recommends two different attachment points on the tree that are tied tightly enough to flatten the tree and run through the car. Just make sure to keep the doors open when tying the rope.

Once on the road, Sangillo says it is best to avoid the highway and drive at slower speeds.