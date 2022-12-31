Dog Reunited With Family After Getting Lost in Utah Mountains on Christmas
The reunion was a Christmas gift the family didn’t think to ask for, but were extremely grateful to receive.
One dog had quite the Christmas Day adventure in the Utah mountains.
Nala was on a hike with her family on Christmas Eve when she got separated and lost near Waterfall Canyon in Utah.
Nala was spotted by drone cameras sent out by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team. Once she was located, a crew was dispatched to go and get her.
First they had to leash her but patient coaxing and bribing with treats got Nala to come close enough where they could secure her to a rope.
Then they made the journey back down the mountain.
Rescuers say Nala was able to make the long hike down despite being slightly injured.
At the bottom of the mountain, Nala’s family was waiting to greet her and take her home.
The reunion was a Christmas gift they didn’t think to ask for, but were extremely grateful to receive.
