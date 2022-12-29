Rescuers in San Bernadino, California, are crediting Apple’s “Find My iPhone” feature for being able to save a woman’s life after she plummeted 200 feet off a highway following an accident.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department posted about the rescue Monday on Facebook Monday and had been dispatched that day to a reported traffic collision after a person who made a 911 call reported locating a vehicle over the side and well off the roadway.

“Arriving crews found a vehicle approximately 200 feet below the roadway. Firefighter-Paramedics descended down to the vehicle and located one adult female with serious injuries. Crews initiated advanced life support (ALS) interventions while arriving rescuers set up a rope system to safely raise the victim and rescuers,” San Bernadino County Fire posted on Facebook. “Firefighters utilized specialized Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) equipment, including a capstan raising system to safely haul the members up.”

The incident, the rescuers believed occurred on Christmas Day but it was the “Find My iPhone” app that allowed authorities to the victim’s location, San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

“The patient had likely been in her crashed vehicle overnight after leaving a family gathering. Family members became concerned after not speaking with her this morning and utilized Apple’s 'Find my iPhone' feature to track her whereabouts. Upon investigating the phone’s location they found the vehicle over the side & called 911,” according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Once raced to safety, the woman was loaded into an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma center, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

