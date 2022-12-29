Florida Teacher Upstages Shocked Student After Being Challenged to Dance Off

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:28 AM PST, December 29, 2022

A sure-footed youth put on an impressive display in front of his fellow students, but then made the mistake of tagging in teacher Yolanda Turner.

Respect your elders.

That is the lesson that 13-year-old O'rian Person learned after the Florida teen decided to challenge his eighth-grade teacher to a dance battle.

Ms. Turner brought her A-game, breaking out a number of dance moves from eras past that had the students going wild. 

"I had to show O'rian and the rest of the crew just who they were dealing with," Ms. Turner tells Inside Edition.

As for O'rian, he is still in shock.

"I've never seen a teacher dance like that before," says O'rian.

