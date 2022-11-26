Using spectators to generate eco-friendly energy is getting more and more popular. Earlier this year, Coldplay rolled out kinetic dance floors and stationary bikes for fans to help power the show and now a nightclub in Scotland is harnessing an unusual kind of natural energy, using body heat from dancers to power the venue.

“What's great about body heart is our audience participates in the system,” Andrew Fleming-Brown told CBS News.

The club uses body heat from partiers on the dance floor to power their heating system.

In other words, the more they dance, the more body heat they emit and the more power the club gets.

“Where does that heat go? Thankfully, we're able to capture it through this system,” Fleming-Brown said.

The body heat system traps the warmth from dancers and pipes it underground where the energy gets stored in rocks, which act like a thermal battery.

“Then when we need the heating for something else, a different time of day or a different part of the venue, we can transfer the heat from the rocks back into the venue," David Walls of Town Rock Energy told CBS News.

The eco-friendly system worked so well that the club owners have ditched their gas boilers. They hope to eventually lower carbon emissions by up to 70%.

