Wine lovers, beware! Climate change is coming for your favorite beverage.

Warmer temperatures are making grapes mature faster, producing wine with a higher alcohol content and weaker aroma.

Scientists and winemakers in Spain tell CBS News they are undertaking efforts to climate-proof their crops. In Spain, a vineyard planted grapes in a curved pattern, which will help keep water in place if it doesn’t rain for a while.

Maria Santolaya of RODA Winery told CBS News, “We have planted to fight against the problems of global warming.“

And over at the Vine and Wine Research Institute they’re actually studying the DNA of vines to see how they can stand up to changing weather conditions.

“Looking for those traits, those differential traits that can make the vines be better adapted to environmental conditions,” Jose Miguel Martinez Zapater, of Vine and Wine Research Institute, told CBS News.

Their work will hopefully preserve this ancient libation for generations to come.

