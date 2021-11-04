Wine Press Estimated to Be 2,700 Years Old Discovered by Archeologists in Iraq
Archeologists have been digging up lots of these ancient wineries. Earlier this year, a 1,500-year-old wine factory was uncovered in Israel, measuring the size of a football field.
Archeologists have discovered the oldest wine press in the Middle East. The stone structure was found in Iraq by Italian archeologists and is believed to be 2,700 years old.
That would make it the second oldest in the world.
Researchers say it’s also one of the largest they have found, with 14 basins carved into the stone of a mountain in a village called Khanas, once known as north Mesopotamia.
Something that has yet to be discovered is the wine itself.
While researchers haven’t found a bottle of extreme vintage, some of them are hoping to find enough clues in these sites to replicate the wine once produced in them.
In the meantime, they’re pushing for a UNESCO world heritage designation for the site in Iraq, giving wine aficionados another stop to make on their next wine tour.
